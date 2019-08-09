Strikers hit form for Bangalow

STRIKE FORCE: Rory Devlin in action for Bangalow against Byron Bay in Far North Coast premier division soccer.

THE return to form of strikers Rory Devlin and Byron Milne has put Bangalow in the frame for semi-finals in Far North Coast men's premier division soccer.

Devlin scored a goal in a 3-0 catch-up game win over second-placed Richmond Rovers on Tuesday night.

The Bluedogs are fifth and will now take on competition leaders Byron Bay in an Anzac Cup final rematch at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground from 2.30pm on Sunday.

"Rory Devlin has found his way back on the score sheet and Byron Milne is back to his best,” Bangalow coach Neil Fuller said.

"Our aim is to finish any-where we can (in the top five) and we know what we can do once we get there.”

It has already been a long season for Bangalow, which beat Byron Bay in the Anzac Cup final and made it to the sixth round of the FFA Cup.

They have been inconsistent in the second half of the season but Fuller was impressed with the win over Rovers.

"We've had injuries, player fatigue and others away on overseas holidays,” he said.

"There is a squad of 34 and we still have 12 unavailable; last week it was 14 so we're slowly getting there.

"We probably didn't expect to go as well as we did in the FFA Cup and we've suffered from that success of how far into it we went.

"But it was a great experience for the team and I'm confident in what they can do.”

Fuller said Byron Bay would be tough but he has been impressed by the form of 17-year-old Conor Bensley and Dane Smith.

"Conor has been with us in prems since he was 14 and he's had a fantastic season,” Fuller said.

"Dylan has been good and he was one of our goal scorers against Rovers.

"Byron Bay have recruited well with some imports during the season so we'll have to play well.

"I think we can win our last three games and it's been great for the competition playing three rounds this season.”

In other games this week- end, Goonellabah will host South Lismore at Weston Park tonight at 8pm.

Richmond Rovers take on Ballina at Bill Harris Field, Lismore; and Alstonville plays Lismore Thistles at Crawford Park tomorrow.

Both the Saturday games will kick off at 3pm.