Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
No Caption
No Caption
News

STRIKE THREE: Suspended driver pulled over three times in two hours

Adam Hourigan
27th Dec 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly detected speeding near Coffs Harbour has been pulled over three times in just more than two hours on Boxing Day.

At 5.25am, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol officers detected a vehicle with Queensland registration allegedly travelling at 82km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour.

The 72-year-old man was stopped, and police checks showed that his NSW Drivers Licence was suspended to a default on a fine.

Police issued him a penalty notice for excessive speed over 10km/h and a field court attendance notice for driving while suspended.

He was also informed not to drive prior to rectifying his licence status.

However, at 6am, the man was again stopped and again issued with a further field court attendance notice.

Finally, at 7.40am, a little more than two hours after he was stopped for the first time, he was again stopped by police.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police station where he was charged with all three matters, and given conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 25.

clarence crime coffs clarence police coffs highway patrol speeding charge
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of people caught at illegal Byron parties

        Premium Content Hundreds of people caught at illegal Byron parties

        News POLICE are reminding everyone to adhere to public health orders over the festive season.

        Police catch drink driver speeding at 135km/h

        Premium Content Police catch drink driver speeding at 135km/h

        News Tweed Byron District Police officers have been out in force over the festive...

        Emergency crews called to horrific Christmas Day crash

        Premium Content Emergency crews called to horrific Christmas Day crash

        News A SERIOUS car crash was attended by multiple emergency services on Christmas Day...

        Over 30 beach rescues by 'fantastic lifesavers'

        Premium Content Over 30 beach rescues by 'fantastic lifesavers'

        News THERE are at least 30 people who are alive and well thanks to the fantastic efforts...