Strike teams on standby

STOOD UP: Strike teams from the NSW Rural Fire Service and F & R NSW on the Northern Rivers are on standby during “high risk” days. . Photo: Mikayla Haupt

AS NEW South Wales continue to suffer in the heat, Northern Rivers firefighters from the Rural Fire Service and Fire & Rescue are on standby in case they are need to deploy at short notice.

As fire conditions worsen and a State of Emergency declared, a RFS spokesman said wind gusts are increasing on Thursday afternoon which could see fires challenge containment lines.

“Both ourselves and Fire & Rescue have put together strike teams which are currently on standby in inareas of high risk,” he said.

“They will be stood down tomorrow (Friday) and then stood up again on Saturday.”

The spokesman said although conditions are predicted to be more benign overnight, the RFS is not taking any chances.

“Tomorrow fire conditions are expected to ease off a little but for us up here, Saturday is our day of high risk,” he said.

“This afternoon we are already seeing some increased activity in the Bangala Fire on the western end and south towards Sugarbag Road, Red Rock, Pretty Gully and west towards Boorook and Rivertree and providing property protection as required.”

The Bangala fire has buned nearly 49,000 hectares in size and is not yet contained.

“We are also looking at the Boarder Trail fire which has some more activity slightly to the west,” he said.

“At the moment all the other fires have not caused us any new issues fingers crossed,” he said.

“But three of the fires further south have gone to emergency snd one if threatening a community.”

Meanwhile F & R announced its Emergency Services Academy is being used as a multi-agency staging point to deploy firefighters to areas where they are needed most.

FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said the Academy was strategically located in greater

western Sydney, enabling rapid deployment of firefighters to high risk areas.

Commissioner Baxter said, to date, FRNSW has deployed more than 6200 firefighters and more than 300 strike teams to combat the ongoing bushfire emergency in NSW.

“We have also committed resources to multiple NSW RFS Fire Control Centres and we are

prepared to commit further resources as required,” he said.

Bushfire information at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me