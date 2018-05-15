Menu
Richmond Police District has established Strike Force Bulgundara to investigate after a man found with serious head injuries in Ballina, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
News

Man 'extremely critical', strike force set up to investigate

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th May 2018 2:01 PM

POLICE have established Strike Force Bulgundara to investigate what happened to a man who was found with serious head injuries on a Ballina footpath.

About 2am on Sunday, emergency services were called to River Street after a passer-by found a man unconscious on the footpath.

A strike force has been set up to investigate an attack on Aaron Marks, 38, who was found with a serious head injury on River St about 2am on Sunday.
Aaron Marks, 38, from Iluka, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with serious head injuries.

He remains in an extremely critical condition.

Officers from Richmond Police District have established Strike Force Bulgundara to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have information he left licensed premises on River Street at Ballina, about 11.55pm on Saturday.

Detectives are urging anyone with information or anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

