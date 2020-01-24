Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Strike force raids alleged cocaine dealer

by Luke Mortimer
24th Jan 2020 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN NSW man who was allegedly supplying cocaine in the Byron Bay area has been charged after a police raid.

NSW Police's Northern Rivers Region Enforcement Squad formed Strike Force Curreeki in 2019 to investigate the supply of cocaine in the region.

Investigations led to a search warrant being executed on a home at Ewingsdale yesterday.

A 43-year-old man was seen inside the home near Byron allegedly attempting to throw items off a balcony.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

Police allegedly found and seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine, cannabis and cash.

The man was charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, two counts of supply prohibited drugs, obstruct/hinder person executing warrant, three counts of possess prohibited drug and deal with property suspected proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
cocaine bust drug bust illegal drugs nsw crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10,000 fish dead in the Richmond River

        premium_icon 10,000 fish dead in the Richmond River

        News RICHMOND Valley cleans up and DPI confirm lack of oxygen the cause.

        Jobs available now for new highway servo at Ballina

        premium_icon Jobs available now for new highway servo at Ballina

        News THE service station at the Pacific Highway will employ 40 people.

        Green light for duplication to end gridlock in Ballina

        premium_icon Green light for duplication to end gridlock in Ballina

        News COUNCILLORS acknowledged $25m project was too important to delay