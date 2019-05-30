Strict festival regulations under the spotlight

Splendour In The Grass will be in the Byron Shire in July.

The NSW Parliament will be investigating the controversial music festival licensing scheme through a public inquiry.

Labor's Shadow Minister for Music John Graham referred the music festival regulations to the Legislative Council's Regulation Committee for formal investigation on Wednesday.

If the notice is approved by the house, the committee will conduct a short public inquiry into the impact of the regulations to report to the Parliament by the August 6.

The Regulation Committee inquiry would allow the festival industry to put their case directly to members of Parliament and propose a new approach.

Shadow Minister for Music John Graham said the regulations were causing "concern right across Australia's music industry".

"Major touring groups have raised the prospect that damaging the NSW festival industry could see high profile artists avoid Australia altogether," Mr Graham said.

"That is bad news for music fans in Melbourne or Brisbane.

"This inquiry presents the chance to make sure the government is finally engaging with the concerns that the industry is raising."

Last year's Parliamentary Inquiry into the music and arts economy found that "festivals are a key element of the music and arts ecosystem... encourage a sense of community and offer many artists and musicians an opportunity to showcase their work to a wider audience".