Stricken yacht owner thanks community for help

A RACING yacht 'Bumblebee V' has run aground off the coast of Byron Bay as authorities and its owners work to find the best way to salvage the vessel.

Dear Readers,

I would like to convey my appreciation for the response provided to us on the yacht Bumblebee V by the beach users and local community during the grounding incident at Kings Beach, Broken Head, Byron Bay.

I sincerely appreciate the words of encouragement and assistance provided to remove the contents of the yacht up the track to the car park thus lightening the load of the yacht and enabling a successful salvage of the yacht.

My crew spent many hours over the three days cleaning all debris from the beach and surrounding rocks and recovered many bags of small carbon, foam and bean bag beans along with larger plastic items related to the yacht. We also cleaned the beach of debris not related to our incident and can say with confidence we left the beach in a cleaner state than we unexpectedly arrived.

The community showed genuine concern and understanding for the welfare of my crew and it is a credit to the community as a whole and I thank you for a positive attitude in what was a very difficult situation.

Sincerely,

Mark Andrew Feilberg