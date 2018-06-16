Stretched resources exposing kids to 'unacceptable risk'

The Police Association of NSW has called for designated officers to monitor offenders listed on the Child Protection Register.

THE Northern Region would need an extra 14 officers to monitor registered sex offenders under a new proposal by the Police Association.

PANSW Northern Region executive member Brett Henderson-Smith said police required to monitor offenders on top of their general duties were being stretched too thin.

The association has argued the time-consuming yet vital role of monitoring offenders on the Child Protection Register should justify designated officers to keep track of those on the register to help protect children from "the worst kind of crime”, Mr Henderson-Smith said.

He said the current model was exposing the "most vulnerable” people in the community to "unacceptable risk”.

"It's a risk to the public if we don't have the capability to effectively monitor (offenders),” Mr Henderson-Smith said.

Under PANSW's proposal - which would see dedicated officers to monitor offenders on the registry - the Northern Region would need an extra 14 officers specifically for this role.

"We're asking, for every 30 people on that register, an additional police officer position would be created,” Mr Henderson-Smith said.

He said this would mean two specialised officers for the Tweed Byron Police District and three for Richmond Police District.

Through the same plan, the Coffs-Clarence Police District would need three new officers, Mid North Coast would require four and Manning-Great Lakes would need two.

This is part of the association's push for an additional 2500 police throughout the next five years.

Minister for Police Troy Grant said Police Commissioner Mick Fuller was currently undertaking a "detailed and ambitious plan, in consultation with the Police Association, to determine the number of officers that NSW needs for the future”.

Mr Grant said this process included looking at the types of duties required across the state.

"This will include looking at the number of officers required to monitor offenders on the Child Protection Registry,” Mr Grant said.

Mr Grant said the State Government had handed down a record $3.9 billion police budget for the coming financial year.

He said an extra 100 police would start on the job across the state later this year.