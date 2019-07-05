Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A mother is banned from Myer a the Sunshine Plaza for six months after she was caught stealing three times in six months.
A mother is banned from Myer a the Sunshine Plaza for six months after she was caught stealing three times in six months. Warren Lynam
Crime

'Stressed out' single mum caught stealing from high-end shop

Amber Hooker
by
5th Jul 2019 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SINGLE mother caught stealing perfume, a black dress and clothes from Myer blamed her crimes on money stress.

Melissa Louise Lavakeiaho, 33, pleaded guilty to three stealing charges when she fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

Duty lawyer Davina Lucas told the court Lavakeiaho had two 11-year-old twin daughters and had quit her managerial job due to the stress associated with work.

She said her client received $550 a week in Centrelink Newstart payments and was "stressed out" over no having money at the time of her crimes.

"Was she stressed for six months?" magistrate Rod Madsen asked, considering Lavakeiaho was caught in January, and twice in June.

Mr Madsen recorded convictions and ordered she complete 80 hours of community service within six months.

Lavakeiaho was banned from the Sunshine Plaza for six months.

maroochydore magistrates court myer scd court stealing sunshine coast sunshine plaza
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

    premium_icon Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

    Crime THE Evans Head woman will face 330 fraud charges, after she allegedly transferred money from the business to her own accounts.

    • 5th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
    Man threatens to blow up Casino pub after he's kicked out

    premium_icon Man threatens to blow up Casino pub after he's kicked out

    Crime MAN had a schooner, a game of two-up, then made explosive threat

    'Mum had a premonition', $1.3m Keno winner reveals

    premium_icon 'Mum had a premonition', $1.3m Keno winner reveals

    News "We've been going through a rough patch... this will do so much"