Streets to close while rainbow walkway painted

Work will begin soon on the new Rainbow crossing in Lismore. Lismore City Council

Lismore City Council will paint Lismore CBD's rainbow walkway in Magellan Street from 10-11 December.

The coloured walkway - designed to be a tourist attraction and tribute to cultural diversity and the Rainbow Region - will be painted on the shared zone at the western end of Magellan Street.

Rainbow markings will be painted across the roadway and the footpaths to ensure that visitors who wish to view the walkway or take selfies can do so without standing on the road.

The original design of the walkway was altered following concerns raised by the Traffic Committee recently that it could be mistaken for a pedestrian crossing. The design alternations required the council to reschedule the painting from late November.

"Council felt that a rainbow walkway would be a great drawcard for the city and a wonderful tribute to our Rainbow Region that is low cost and easy to maintain," Mayor Isaac Smith said.

"In other cities and towns where a rainbow walkway has been installed, it has been a huge tourist attraction and brought hundreds of new visitors to the city.

"We feel the rainbow walkway is a great expression of who we are, the diversity we cherish in this region and our colourful and unique spirit as a regional city."

On Monday, December 10, Magellan Street will remain open, Nesbitt Lane will be closed at the Magellan Street intersection and the Eggins Lane intersection, and Eggins Lane will remain open.

On Tuesday, December 11, Magellan Street from Carrington Street to Molesworth Street will be closed for the day as painting is completed.

It is understood the firm undertaking the rainbow painting is from the Gold Coast.

A council spokeswoman said the contractor is the closest company that specialises in these types of road treatments.

"There are no local companies that provide these particular road treatment services," she said.

"Council followed its normal procurement policy in regard to engaging a contractor."