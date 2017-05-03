Streets of Wollongbar are booked to read

CHECK IT OUT: The Wollongbar street library can be found at the Wollongbar hall.

GRISHAM in the gutter or Dickens in the ditch.

Not quite but that's close to where you may be able to find such literary gems in Wollongbar.

Street libraries are the latest craze for those who love to read.

These little oases of literature are popping up across Australia, giving people the chance to browse, borrow or leave books without having to register for a library card.

As the idea is taking off, these free 'tiny libraries' are appearing in various community locations.

The latest library has just appeared at Wollongbar Hall.

This happened following a resolution of the Wollongbar Progress Association to trial the idea.

"This free community library has books for adults, younger readers and even for very beginner readers,” Assocation secretary Marilyn Perkins said.

"The shelves are not full yet, but it is anticipated that in a short time, these books will be read, and other books donated.

"It will be interesting to watch the number of available books grow, as locals become addicted to their own little library.”

People are invited to take, swap and donate books.

The books can be constantly recycled and it's nice to know that a book you have enjoyed will be enjoyed by so many other local readers.

"Of course, these initiatives depend on everyone respecting the books and other users,” Ms Perkins said.

So if you are looking for something to read and/or have books you don't mind giving away, wander down to Wollongbar Hall and browse or add to the selection there.

The history of the Little Free Library movement started in the USA.

It is a nonprofit organisation that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighbourhood book exchanges around the world, and now including Wollongbar.