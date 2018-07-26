Menu
The ChocMint Paw Print Paddle Pop is back for a limited time.
Food & Entertainment

Paddle Pop brings back childhood favourite for a limited time

26th Jul 2018 9:05 AM

SURE, the weather might be a bit chilly where you are, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy an ice cream. Because Streets has just announced it is bringing back the ChocMint Paw Print Paddle Pop for a limited time.

First released in 1996, the iconic chocolate ice cream with paw print design and a mint dusting was a childhood favourite for many Aussies.

And to celebrate the re-release, Paddle Pop has launched limited-edition Paw Print slippers - just like the Paddle Pop Lion's fluffy paws.

From 8am-5pm today (Thursday, July 26) Paddle Pop fans will get a chance to win a pair of Paw Print slippers for free via the link here.

 

Some lucky folk will become the proud owners of these Paddle Pop Lion slippers.

"Paddle Pop has been loved by Aussies since it was first created in 1953. Bringing back ChocMint Paw Print gives Aussies the opportunity to have their own blast from the past moments," Streets marketing manager Scott Mingl said.

"Paw Print, in particular, has a very special place in many Paddle Pop fans' hearts and we are thrilled to bring it back for a limited time."

Choc-Mint Paw Print is now on sale nationwide for a limited time at Coles, and most convenience stores.

