A dead body has been found in a sleeping bag outside a Maroochydore community centre this morning.
A dead body has been found in a sleeping bag outside a Maroochydore community centre this morning.
Street locked down after ‘bloody’ dead body found

Ashley Carter
Felicity Ripper
&
9th Sep 2019 9:03 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
A DEAD body has been found on a busy Maroochydore street this morning.

A witness told the Daily a man's body was found in a sleeping bag on Millwell Rd this morning, and blood could be seen around the head.

A Sunshine Coast police spokesman said a crime scene had been declared and investigations into the cause of the death were continuing.

Police have requested to view CCTV footage from surrounding buildings as they investigate a dead body found on Evans St, Maroochydore.
Police have requested to view CCTV footage from surrounding buildings as they investigate a dead body found on Evans St, Maroochydore.

The body was discovered near a C&K Family Day Care office, and although the parking lot has been cordoned off, a spokeswoman said they had no requirement to assist police and were not involved in the investigation.

Police have requested to view CCTV footage from the surrounding buildings.

