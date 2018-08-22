Street in lockdown as police hunt wanted man

A MAN is in custody this afternoon after a four-hour police operation in Boambee East.

Police were called to Borrowdale Crescent at around 10am and by 2pm the 25-year-old, wanted on a number of firearms and violence offences, was finally arrested.

Police negotiators, police dogs and the Tactical Operations Regional Support Unit were all called in to help apprehend the wanted man.

The man is currently assisting police with enquiries and it is likely he will be charged this evening to face Coffs Harbour Local Court tomorrow.

Such a large scale operation had residents on edge throughout the day with the street in lockdown but Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly, has stressed that the situation was resolved peacefully.