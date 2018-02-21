Street food festival receives a $20,000 boost

Lismore MP Thomas George announces $20,000 from the NSW Government to market and promote Eat the Street.

LISMORE'S fourth annual street food festival, Eat the Street, will be bigger and better thanks to a $20,000 grant from the NSW Government.

The funding was awarded under the 2018 Flagship Event Fund as part of the NSW Government's goal to double overnight visitor expenditure in NSW by 2020.

Lismore City Council's City Centre Manager Jason Mumford said the added funds will allow the council to tackle the South East Queensland market.

"(It's) a very expensive market to get into so the $20,000 will go an enormous way for penetrating the communication to hopefully draw people from that market into Lismore,” Mr Mumford said.

With the boost, he expects event numbers to increase by five to ten percent.

"It attracted 21,000 last year, so we expect an increase in numbers particularly with all the marketing dollars we are getting,” Mr Mumford said.

Lismore MP Thomas George said he had no doubt the event would continue to grow and bring more visitors into the region.

"Each year that it has been run, it's been an outstanding success and hopefully with these added funds it will increase the patronage and support for this wonderful event,” Mr George said.

"It not only brings people to Eat the Street, it brings people into the Lismore CBD and allows other businesses to capitalise on it apart from food.”

This year the event will also offer a roving Farm Gate Tour for foodies to experience a different kind of culinary journey.

This day-long food safari will be held on Friday March 9, culminating in a long lunch at the Eltham Valley Pantry.

Council's Tourism Services Coordinator Andrew Walker will act as the official tour guide.

"We will experience some of the region's freshest produce, grown on local farms by people who are passionate about the local food industry and farming practices,” Mr Walker said.

The tour will run from 9am to 4pm and tickets are available at www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au

All other Eat the Street events will run from Thursday March 8 until Saturday March 10 in Magellan Street and surrounding areas in the Lismore CBD.