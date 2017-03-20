Street brawl leaves officer injured, two arrested

A BRAWL between police and pub patrons erupted on the streets of Casino at the weekend, leaving a policeman injured.

Police will allege they were called to the vicinity of a licensed premises in Canterbury Street, Casino about 11pm on Saturday night, where up to 100 people were outside the licenses premises and in local supermarket carparks.

Many, police say, were very intoxicated and engaging in anti-social behaviour with about 40-60 people throwing punches and glass bottles.

One officer was smacked in the back of the head and a police was hit by a bottle and damaged.

Police from Kyogle and Lismore were called in to assist Casino officers contain the crowds into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Pepper spray was used on several people to protect the officers from assault.

A 17-year-old Casino man is charged with affray and offensive conduct as well as a Casino woman, 29 charged with charged with assault police, affray and offensive conduct.

The offence of affray carries a maximum 10 years imprisonment.

The person who damaged the police car has been identified and will be charged soon with more arrests expected in the coming days.

Police are assessing CCTV footage of the street brawls.