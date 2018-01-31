Stray 'Godzilla' rescued from mango tree in Ballina

Fauna Fetcher Bridget Thomson and boyfriend David Mortimer with the lace monitor found high up a mango tree in Ballina.

Fauna Fetcher Bridget Thomson and boyfriend David Mortimer with the lace monitor found high up a mango tree in Ballina.

IN A first for one half of the Fauna Fetchers, Bridget Thomson was called to a Ballina residence to remove "Godzilla".

Bridget was ready to go to dinner on Sunday night for her birthday but got a call beforehand with a resident reporting a lace monitor up her mango tree which had been there since Friday.

"I get some pretty weird calls. We're talking about sticks in backyards that are snakes apparently," Bridget said.

"I sometimes have to talk them through and make them look a bit more and then they realise, but I was going in to Ballina so I thought I would drop in.

Bridget said the lizard measured about 1.2 metres.

"I told the lady I would figure out what to do as I couldn't get up that high."

"The whole time I was at dinner I was thinking 'I need to get this lizard', I was so excited about it. But I was thinking it's high up in a mango tree and it's going to really hurt me, they have very big claws and a big mouth.

As a builder, Bridget's boyfriend had some rigging gear to offer.

"It was about 9pm and I had my friends who came to dinner watching me climbing this tree.

"I found the monitor asleep so I woke him up a little bit. I grabbed his tail, grabbed his head and got lowered down."

Bridget found the monitor was sluggish from more than 100 ticks on its body.

She was bewildered as to how the big lizard got where it did.

"Either it's wild and come in on it's own, which I highly doubt or someone's played an awful prank or it was a legal pet which has escaped.

"Catching the monitor was awesome."