Crime

Strawberry sabotage: Lawyers in negotiations

by Vanessa Marsh
21st Jan 2019 3:07 PM
THE case of a woman accused of contaminating strawberries with sewing needles, sparking a nationwide agricultural crisis, has been adjourned as police continue to build a case against her.

Brisbane Magistrates Court today heard lawyers for My Ut Trinh, 50, were in negotiations with prosecutors over the case and it was unclear whether the charges would be contested.

Trinh, who was a strawberry farm picking manager, was arrested and charged with seven counts of contaminating goods with intent to cause economic loss in November.

My Ut Trinh is accused of hiding needles in strawberry punnets. Picture: AAP/John Gass
The charges relate to a string of incidents where needles were found in strawberry punnets across Australia in September.

Police allege Trinh, who worked for the Berrylicious/Berry Obsession farm in southeast Queensland, contaminated the strawberries out of "spite" for her employer over a disagreement about paying for a speeding fine.

A prosecutor this morning told the court a partial brief of evidence, including some DNA evidence, had already been disclosed to the defence but that police were still waiting on the return of a number of addendum witness statements.

The case was adjourned to February 25.

