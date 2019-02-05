Stranger's kind deed saves Lismore man $600

Kurt Hamilton- Foster was extremely grateful to have his wallet returned with all the money still in it after losing it at Network Video.

ONE honest gesture has shown a man's integrity and restored another's faith in humanity.

It can happen to anyone, but this week it happened to Kurt Hamilton-Foster.

On the way to pay his fortnightly rent, he made a quick pit-stop at Network Video in Lismore but, as he walked out, he obliviously left his wallet on the counter.

It was bulging with about $600 in cash and all of his valuable cards.

Mr Hamilton-Foster continued his day, heading over to the neighbouring shop, Farmer Charlies.

"I looked up and the young Network Video worker was walking towards me, holding my wallet up with a smile, saying, 'excuse me I think you've left something behind',” he said.

"I was in shock... at the realisation I'd left it behind and in shock that he'd returned it without a second thought.

"For him to take the stress out for me and finding me was amazing. I was eternally grateful.”

The Lismore local explained he didn't usually carry that much cash on him and to have lost it would have been a "devastating blow”.

"I would have been gutted to lose it, but it wasn't just the cash in the wallet, it was all of my cards too,” Mr Hamilton-Foster said.

"In this day and age, it's nice to see a young fella straight-up and honest and give it straight back. He's due for some good karma as far as I'm concerned.

He praised the Network Video staff and, with a smile, pledged himself an eternal customer.

"The staff in there are very nice and as far as retail goes, they go above and beyond,” he said.

"I gave him a small token of gratitude for returning my wallet, and for restoring my faith in humanity.”

The young man who found Mr Hamilton-Foster's wallet was 19-year-old Riley Cameron.

He was working his final shift at Network Video before he moves to Melbourne to start university.

"Returning the wallet was just the right thing to do,” Mr Cameron said.

"I noticed out of the corner of my eye it was there, and ran around the counter and out the door to find him.

"Luckily, he was just at Farmer Charlies ... it felt good to return it, and when he explained why it was so important I was very relieved that I'd spotted it when I did ... it could've been very a different story.

"I'm grateful that he thinks so highly of me.”