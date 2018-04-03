Stranger Things star’s eye-watering pay rise

STRANGER Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly set to make a whopping $US3.2 million ($A4.17 million) for the upcoming third series of the popular Netflix show.

All of the main cast of children have negotiated pay rises going forward, but Brown is set to be the breakout star with the biggest pay packet.

Brown plays Eleven in the series.

The Sun reports she was scheduled to get $US25,000 ($A32,000) per episode for series three according to TMZ, but has negotiated a pay rise to $US250,000 ($A326,000) for each of the nine episodes.

But rumours circulating mean that Brown might be getting paid as much as $US350k ($A456k) per episode, meaning her salary matches that of Hollywood actress and castmate Winona Ryder.

Brown - who was born in Spain but spent her childhood years growing up in the UK - was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Eleven.

The teen has also struck up a number of celebrity friendships since finding fame.

She revealed her love of Keeping Up With The Kardashians during an appearance on The Tonight Show last November, and has been staying in touch with Kim Kardashian over social media ever since.

The unlikely pals then shared a video of them together on their Instagram Stories over the weekend.

The pair appear to be in a dressing room as Kardashian holds up the camera and says: "You guys, look who I'm hanging out with on this Good Friday."

Brown then says: "Hi," as she blows a kiss for the camera.

And it seems Kardashian is just as much of a fan as young Millie.

She recently told TMZ that Stranger Things was her favourite Netflix show - and she'd even consider a guest appearance.

Brown - who is currently in a relationship with 15-year-old American singer Jacob Sartorius - and the rest of the young cast recently opened up about their friendship on set, saying they bicker constantly.

Speaking during a panel chat at PaleyFest on Sunday, her co-star Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair, said: "Once we first met each other I think we were all very outgoing. So it was just easy to connect. It wasn't actually hard."

Brown added: "It was like a relationship actually, because it felt like we went through a honeymoon stage.

"We would be really nice to each other. We didn't want to do anything that would hurt each other's feelings.

"Now it's so different, We are actually siblings. We argue all the time."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.