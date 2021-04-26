A Lismore man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in a bush has been refused bail.

The 39-year-old man appeared before Lismore Local Court on Friday charged with two counts of aggravated sex assaulting of a person under the age of 16, aggravated sexual assault while inflicting actual bodily harm, intentionally sexually touching a child aged between 10-16 years, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It is alleged the man approached the girl, who he did not know, in Lismore CBD near Molesworth Street in July 2020 before walking her to a nearby bush.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times and “violently attacked her” over the course of 45 minutes, the court heard.

His solicitor, Rachel Thampapillia, said her client, who has been battling with schizophrenia for 20 years, would get better care in the community for his mental health.

Ms Thampapillia said the fitness report presented to the court indicated his “mental health is unable to be addressed in custody”.

However, the Office of Public Prosecution prosecutor said the man had been refusing to take his medication while in custody.

“It’s not the case they’re not medicating him or not medicating him correctly …. He’s not taking his own medication.

The prosecutor strongly opposed the bail application.

“To release a person in that capacity into the community would be incredibly dangerous,” she said.

“In his current (mental) state it’s a bold suggestion he be released into the community for his treatment, given the charges.

“There’s no basis in his current state of psychosis doesn’t mean he’ll walk into a mental health facility for treatment, it beggar’s disbelief.”

Magistrate Jeff Linden denied the bail application.

The man will be arraigned before the Lismore District Court on May 24.

Originally published as Stranger allegedly sexually assaulted child for 45 minutes