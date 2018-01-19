Strange smell: Creek investigations under way

ON THE NOSE: Thousands of fish and other marine died by suffocation in November last year in Tallow Creek.

BYRON Shire Council is investigating the cause of an odour and change in the appearance of the water in Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park.

The creek was opened up illegally, by persons unknown, last November. It resulted in a massive fish kill. This followed another fish kill incident in March.

Prior to the illegal breach some local residents had called for the creek to be opened due to its high water levels.

Local environmentalists have long warned of the consequences of interfering with the natural opening and closing of the waterway.

Council has said they will provide an update once further information comes to hand.

In the meantime they have asked anyone with information about this please to call council on 6626 7000.