Strange but true: Ironic number of Greens voters in Nimbin

The MardiGrass 2019 march down the main street of Nimbin. Marc Stapelberg

THE Greens have always had strong support on the Northern Rivers but the latest federal election proves they can always count on Nimbin.

The Australian Electoral Commission official count of primary votes in Nimbin revealed exactly 420 people voted for The Greens.

While Greens candidate Dan Reid didn't secure enough votes to win the seat of Page, he did receive the highest number of primary votes (49.12 per cent) in the self-appointed cannabis capital of Australia.

The coincidental number of people voting for The Greens mirrors the slang term of '420' in cannabis culture, which refers to the consumption of cannabis around the time 4.20pm.

The town is famous for its annual MardiGrass Festival, which brings together pro-cannabis supporters calling on the government to re-examine existing laws surrounding the plant.