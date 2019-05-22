Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The MardiGrass 2019 march down the main street of Nimbin.
The MardiGrass 2019 march down the main street of Nimbin. Marc Stapelberg
Politics

Strange but true: Ironic number of Greens voters in Nimbin

Aisling Brennan
by
22nd May 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Greens have always had strong support on the Northern Rivers but the latest federal election proves they can always count on Nimbin.

The Australian Electoral Commission official count of primary votes in Nimbin revealed exactly 420 people voted for The Greens.

While Greens candidate Dan Reid didn't secure enough votes to win the seat of Page, he did receive the highest number of primary votes (49.12 per cent) in the self-appointed cannabis capital of Australia.

The coincidental number of people voting for The Greens mirrors the slang term of '420' in cannabis culture, which refers to the consumption of cannabis around the time 4.20pm.

The town is famous for its annual MardiGrass Festival, which brings together pro-cannabis supporters calling on the government to re-examine existing laws surrounding the plant.

420 day australian electoral commisison daniel reid federal election 2019 mardigrass nimbin page electorate the greens
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Are 4WDs wrecking Ballina's beaches?

    premium_icon Are 4WDs wrecking Ballina's beaches?

    Council News A BALLINA councillor says she believes interstate visitors are causing the "absolute destruction" of the dunes and now she wants action.

    PHOTOS: All the glitz, glamour of Beef Week fashion show

    premium_icon PHOTOS: All the glitz, glamour of Beef Week fashion show

    Community Did you strut your stuff at Casino's fashion night?

    • 22nd May 2019 1:00 PM
    Residents call for council to be sacked if rates increase

    premium_icon Residents call for council to be sacked if rates increase

    Council News "Why penalise us for your extremely bad decisions?"

    Back to the future for posties with electric bikes

    premium_icon Back to the future for posties with electric bikes

    Community Ballina mail is delivered with electric-assisted bikes

    • 22nd May 2019 2:00 PM