Stowe to face Antonakas for World Boxing Federation title

GOING FOR GOLD: Grafton boxer Adam Stowe will fight for the World Boxing Federation Australasian super middleweight title in Tweed Heads next month. Matthew Elkerton

BOXING: Clarence Valley boxer Adam Stowe will ramp up his training after the opponent for his World Boxing Federation Australasian title at Tweed Heads Boxing Mania 8 was determined last week.

Stowe will take on seasoned Sydney boxer Bobby Antonakas for the super middleweight crown on November 23, his opponent coming in with an impressive record of 11 wins, four losses and a draw.

"He's a very experienced opponent,” Stowe said.

"He's definitely been around and he's really tough. They wouldn't have sanctioned it if it wasn't a good fight.”

Over an impressive two months in the ring, Stowe has taken down high profile opponents Tim Kanofskis and Queensland super middleweight champion David Tough en route the the Australasian title but the battle began long before that.

"All the hard work has paid off. These last couple years I have put in the hard yards so it's good to be fighting on the world stage now,” he said.

"It's a massive achievement for the Clarence Valley, no one else has done something like this except Jeff Harding. It's a great thing for a country town.”

Stowe will be returning to Tweed Heads for the fight where he has developed quite a following from his fans.

"They support me and keep me active, I've had a good record there. That's where I've got a lot of my fans who always love to see me back fighting there,” he said.

Stowe will step up his training but he has been up around peak fitness ever since his fight with Kanoski last month.

"I'm not too concerned about my fitness, at the end of the day it has improved and I've been keeping it up really well,” he said.

The Clarence boxer is confident he can make good on his chance at the top.

"I'll be smart in the ring, I'll use skills and abilities an I'll take the title home,” he said.

"Especially coming off two wins, I'm really confident about this one.”

Stowe is on the look out for sponsorship ahead of his fight, for further information on possible sponsorship contact Adam Stowe at 0437 589 089.