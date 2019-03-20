RSPCA seizes animals from Storybook Farm

EXPERIENCED RSPCA staff were brought to tears after being forced to euthanise a dalmatian rescued from cruel and shocking conditions at a so-called animal rescue farm.

The RSPCA Queensland Inspectorate searched the home of a Storybook Farm Sacred Animal Garden Rescue only to reveal the shocking and cruel conditions the animals were living in.

The RSPCA said they found all of the dogs were living in faeces and urine, with disabled animals unable to move living in "filth and squalor, some even without water or bedding,".

Thirty-seven animals were seized from the property in North Brisbane and are now being assessed and treated by the RSPCA veterinary team.

RSPCA officers raid a so-called animal rescue farm in Brisbane's north. Picture: RSPCA/Facebook

In a statement, the RSPCA Queensland said it was "immediately obvious to inspectors the conditions for these animals were not as depicted on the group's social media pages".

WARNING: VERY GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

Under 24 hours earlier the Storybook Farm's Facebook page posted a photograph of a dalmatian named Barry, in a "cute, contended and clean, wearing donated jumper" with a blanket covering much of the dog's body.

"This poor dog's real life could not have been further removed from that happy scene portrayed," RSPCA Queensland said.

RSPCA inspectors found the flesh on Barry's back legs had been worn to the extent it was nearly showing bone.

In a statement with pictures RSPCA revealed the shocking conditions of Barry's home and his health.

"The skin on his testicles had worn bare exposing raw flesh, and he had other wounds on his rear end also associated with dragging and immobility in his rear end."

"These wounds were being constantly soaked in urine as Barry had no control of his bladder. The ulceration of the wounds and urine scalding was severe."

The RSPCA veterinarians were forced to euthanise Barry as they believed he was experiencing significant pain and "experiencing this pain every second of every day."

"His quality of life, prognosis and an inability to keep him alive comfortably meant that vets had no option but to humanely euthanise him," the statement said.

The situation brought experienced staff to tears.

"We are continually disappointed to see people keeping animals in conditions like this, under the guise of operating as a rescue or sanctuary," Chief Inspector Daniel Young said.

The Chief Inspector said that "good intentions are not enough" and while they acknowledge there are excellent rescue groups, too often this was not the case.

"Sadly though, we often come across animal rescue operations that appear to be a way for people simply to legitimise hoarding behaviour," he said.

Storybook Farm Sacred Animal Garden Rescue has not been charged.

RSPCA officers raid a so-called animal rescue farm in Brisbane's north. Picture: RSPCA/Facebook

