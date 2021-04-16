Story of overcoming adversity spurs our next generation

‘Rise up’.

Those were the sage words of advice given to Northern Rivers young leaders by 2021 Young Australian of the Year and Invictus Games champion Nathan Parker.

Speaking to a crowd of 300 local primary and high school students, Mr Parker shared his incredible story of overcoming adversity on Thursday morning.

Following an Australian Defence Force bus crash, Mr Parker lost his arm- an event which the young gun trainee pilot said changed his whole life trajectory “overnight”.

“I’d gone from a fit healthy 20-year-old to an amputee,” he told the crowd.

“I remember all these questions going through my head, like ‘why me’ or ‘what did I do to deserve this?’.

“But one of the things I learnt really early on was that I couldn’t go back and change what had happened.

“Throughout my journey there’s been so many obstacles and challenges I’ve faced but often they’ve actually turned into some of the greatest opportunities I’ve ever had.

“It all comes down to how you look at it.”

Young Northern Rivers leaders listen attentively to guest speaker and 2021 Young Australian of the Year Nathan Parker.

The Lismore legend had plenty of wisdom to pass onto the younger generations, including tips like “endure and execute”, “utilise support” and “pay it forward”.

“I’ve had some challenges but others people out there, some of you in this room, have far great challenges that I couldn’t even imagine,” he said.

“If I can help even one person in their toughest times, give them hope they can overcome whatever they’re facing, for me that’s important.”

Many of the kids learnt praised Mr Parker for his help rallying them towards a productive 2021, including The Rivers Secondary College vice-captain Matthew Gregory.

“I got a great perspective out of it,” he said.

“ Usually you don’t get the stories from people who have suffered from their experiences.

“It’s a great inspiration to see someone who almost lost everything rise up to the top.”

The event was part of Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan’s annual School Leaders event.

Originally published as Story of overcoming adversity spurs our next generation