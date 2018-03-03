Story Dogs are the fun pack

ALL EARS: Story Dogs coordinator Marilyn Cameron-Dow helps Mack brush up on his vocabulary before his next session as a story dog.

WHEN Mack the western highland terrier walks into a school yard, children's faces light up.

"It's the Story Dog,” they call out to each other with delight.

For Lismore's Story Dogs co-ordinator Marilyn Cameron-Dow, every time she and Mack visit a school, she feels she is making a difference.

"The Story Dogs mission is to make reading fun for children, so they become confident, lifelong readers,” she said.

"We work with children and have them read to a Story Dog. It's less stressful for them to read to their peers or a teacher, and they gain such confidence.”

After six years, Ms Cameron-Dow, a former teacher, is now co-ordinating Story Dogs in the region.

"We have Story Dog teams at schools including Lismore South, Lismore Heights, Summerland and Wyrallah Rd,” she said.

"We target the Year 2 children and sometimes in larger schools we might go a little higher in age.”

The Story Dogs teams focus on children with reading problems, Ms Cameron-Dow said.

"Sometime the children have a lack of confidence or a behavioural problem, but somehow the Story Dog helps them,” she said.

"All the books are picture books and they are all fun to read.”

Ms Cameron-Dow said the Story Dogs program was available to all primary schools, state and private, and free for participating students.

"Where I am on the Tweed we have school which has the Story Dogs,” she said.

"Mack used to be a Story Dog but now he has retired and he is the assistant tester when assessing dogs and their handlers - we need to make sure the dogs are placid.”

Now Lismore's Story Dogs team is looking for new recruits.

"We have received some funding for 15 new teams in Lismore and so far we have three, so we need 12 more,” she said.

"One of the areas we want to spread to is Goonellabah. If you have a quiet dog and two hours a week, we would love to hear from you.”

For more information visit www.storydogs.org.au