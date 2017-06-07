Stormy weather, thunder and flooding ahead

STORMY WEATHER: Storms and heavy rain is predicted for the Northern Rivers this weekend.

GET out your gumboots, umbrella and beanie, the Northern Rivers is going to get much, much colder and wetter over the next few days.

Not only is up to 200mm of rain coming up from down south, there's a low hovering around the south-east coast of Queensland which could dump another 150-200mm on an area only just drying out from the devastating floods eight week ago.

Antonio Parancin from North Coast Stormchasers said his modelling showed the region is in for a drenching with Friday and Saturday ramping up to heavy rain and possible thunderstorms..

"We might get more than 200mm and there some consistency showing this could result in flooding," he said.

"While we won't be able to confirm the rainfall from the low, the scenario is we will still get the rain forecast of up to 200mm regardless."

Mr Paracin said while we thankfully won't see the rain reach to previous flood levels, people should still clean out their gutters and unclog any drains ahead of Saturday.

"I definitely think the ground has dried up but we are dealing with more rain.

"And I would assume there will be some localised flooding in the rivers and creeks but we don't know until a day or two before the event."

According to BOM forecaster Katarina Kovacevic, heavy rain is on the way.

"We are expecting a trough to develop of northern parts of the coast on Friday and remain through the long weekend," she said.

"We are expecting widespread shower activity during this period and at this stage showers could be heavy, but it's difficult to pinpoint at this stage which area of the coast will be heavily impacted."