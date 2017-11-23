Menu
Stormy weather puts SES on standby

SES ALERT: The Richmond Tweed SES advise residents the Northern Rivers will be in the footprint of a possible thunderstorm on Thursday night.
Alison Paterson
by

THE State Emergency Service is asking residents across the Northern Rivers to take extra care as there is possible storm activity later today.

SES Richmond Tweed deputy region controller, Wayne Pettit, said all the units were advised of the potential stormy weather and were ready to respond as needed.

Mr Pettit said according to current Bureau of Meteorology advice, the region will be out of the storm's footprint by midnight Thursday.

"Our 14 units and 600 members are aware on the possibility of a storm coming through the region," he said.

" Our units keeping an eye on the weather more so than they would normally and they have protocols in place regarding attending storm call-out procedures."

Lismore Northern Star
