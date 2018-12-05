Menu
The 8-day total rainfall forecast for Australia.
Stormy summer weather has kicked off, with more to come

JASMINE BURKE
by
5th Dec 2018 12:13 PM
HEAVY rain lashed parts of the Northern Rivers during the night, with some towns receiving more than 50mm as loud lightening and thunder woke many.

Byron Bay received 44mm of rain from 9am yesterday to 8am this morning, 30mm in Mullumbimby, and 52mm in Belongil Creek.

Some towns further from the coast still got a sprinkle, with 2.4mm in Alstonville.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the chance of a thunderstorm today for the region, and a chance of showers tomorrow.

The next few days we could see strong winds as a high centred over eastern Bass Strait directs south to southeast winds along the coast.

"As the high shifts east into the Tasman Sea over the next day or so winds will tend north to northeasterly before increasing fresh to strong on Friday and Saturday as a trough approaches from the west,” BoM said.

Temperatures for Lismore will sit in the mid twenties until the weekend where it till creep up a few degrees, and continue to warm into next week.

