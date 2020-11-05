Menu
SEVERE STORMS: The SES is advising residents on the Northern Rivers of a possible severe thunderstorm heading our way.
News

Large hail predicted as severe storms approach

Alison Paterson
5th Nov 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:10 PM
UPDATE, 4.10pm: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall on the Northern Rivers.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the advice explains.

"Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo."

 

Original story: HEADS up Northern Rivers, the Bureau of Meteorology are forecasting possible severe thunderstorms over our patch this afternoon."

This is the message from the State Emergency Service Lismore Unit on social media this afternoon.

The SES are advising residents to keep an eye on the BOM radar and listen for any warnings.

They advise everyone to ensure their car is under cover and tie down or bring in any outdoor items like trampolines and light garden furniture just in case.

Pet owners should also be sure to take extra care of their animals.

Drivers be aware of windy conditions and allow for extra time while travelling in case of trees blocking roads.

For more storm safe advice go to www.ses.nsw.gov.au

