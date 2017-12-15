Storms wreak havoc damaging church, homes: Down Memory Lane

The remains of the Dorroughby Methodist Church damaged in ferocious storms. Parts of the building were found in a paddock several hundred yards away.

IT WAS 59 years ago this week that a series of storms swept across the areas of Dunoon, Rosebank, Dorroughby and The Channon.

Late on the Wednesday night of December 10, 1958 the storms unroofed houses, destroyed a church and damaged untold number of crops.

The Northern Star reported the day after, the scope of the damage that took place.

"Two houses at Dorroughby and two at The Channon were unroofed," it said.

"The Methodist church at Dorroughby was almost completely destroyed. Only the vestry of the building was left standing after the storm."

The paper continued that a piano was removed from the destroyed building before it collapsed but an organ could not be moved.

The church's golden jubilee had only just been celebrated in August that same year.

The storms pushed through winds estimated to be 60mph that were accompanied with heavy rain, hail and lightning.

The houses damaged in Dorroughby belonged to the Armstrong and Johnston families while the other two houses in The Channon that fell foul of the storm belonged to the Crouches and Claphams.

Technicians had to work throughout the night to fix the power and telephone services.

The night's drama started when the first of three storms hit Rosebank at 6pm blowing down trees and power lines.

About half an inch of rain fell in just 15 minutes according to the Northern Star report.

Crops destroyed included banana plantations belonging to Mr T Bean and Mr Tripoloni.

The damage seemed to be limited to this area as Casino had only moderate falls.

Ballina and Mullumbimby experienced heavy rainfalls while in Lismore people returning home from work were caught in a storm when it hit them at 5pm.

The storms followed an oppressively hot day when Lismore's temperature had reached 33 degrees celsius with high humidity.

