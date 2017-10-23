Hail hits areas around Lismore

Belinda Scott took this photo of storm clouds at Casino.

UPDATE Monday 2:15pm: WEATHER gurus New South Wales STORM WATCH have reported hail happening around the Northern Rivers.

The New South Wales STORM WATCH Facebook page mentions pea-sized hail hitting north of Lismore.

Lismore Airport has since recorded 16.2mm of rain with Evans Head recording 3.4mm.

Middle Pocket has recorded 11mm

Yelgun has recorded 12mm

ORIGINAL: THE skies have gone dark and thunder is rolling around the heavens.

Yes folks, the high chance of rain, predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology this morning, is coming to pass.

As clouds build up across the ranges and on the coast it looks like the Northern Rivers is in for a good old-fashioned drenching.

While there are no storm warnings from the Bureau, rain is already falling in the area.

As at 1.20pm the rainfall measurements in the past hour have been small but guaranteed to increase:

Lismore - 1.4mm

Dunoon - 7.1mm

Corndale - 8.8mm

Tweed Heads - 31mm

Murwillumbah - 13mm

Feel free to share your rainfall heights from where you live.