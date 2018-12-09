Secret texts to Karl’s wedding guests

Karl and his fiance Jasmine share a happy moment with his mother. Picture: Supplied.

There's a sentimental touch - which doubles as a nod to Uber-gate - in Karl Stefanovic's luxury Cabo wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough tomorrow, with some of the special day's secrets emerging during a reception rehearsal this afternoon.

A practice of the reception took place at 4.30pm on Friday afternoon (Mexico time) at the chapel of the legendary One&Only Palmilla resort - the palatial celebrity escape which has become wedding HQ for the happy couple and a select few famous guests.

The sound of an acoustic guitar could be heard coming from the chapel, which sits at the centre of the manicured estate and towers over the pristine grounds.

And in a sentimental nod, it seems a cover of Oasis' '90s heartbreak hit Wonderwall will be performed. Those inside the rehearsal said Karl's brother Peter Stefanovic was involved in the performance - but wouldn't confirm if he played the guitar or sang.

The cover of the iconic Brit-pop song could be a form of payback from Peter, after Karl sang a cover of the Oasis hit Champagne Supernova at his wedding to Sylvia Jeffreys last year.

The weather is expected to fine up in time for the wedding Sunday (Australian time). Picture: One&Only Resorts

While the song is a touching tribute to Karl and Jasmine's relationship, it's also a cheeky wink to the Stefanovic brothers and their Uber-gate scandal that plunged them into hot water earlier this year.

In the embarrassing phone call, the brothers reportedly compared themselves to troubled Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher because of their fractured relationship with their father.

Despite the years-long rift, Alex Stefanovic insisted to reporters today he had mended his relationship with his oldest son.

Inside the rehearsal were all the wedding's major players - the happy couple, their parents and siblings, and the large bridal parties.

It has been a less than idyllic start to the three-day wedding extravaganza in Mexico's Los Cabos with storms rolling over the desert peninsula on the eve of the big day - but the wet weather hasn't put a dampener on anyone's plans.

As the rehearsal unfolded, Karl's sons Jackson, 19, and River, 12, were spotted enjoying the pool overlooking the ocean while Nova radio host Tim Blackwell was chauffeured around the palatial grounds of the resort on a golf cart.

One&Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. Picture: One&Only Resorts

Julie Bishop and her partner David Panton haven't let jet lag get in the way of their holiday vibes. Only hours after a long flight in from Sydney, the former foreign minister - dressed in a white sun dress - and her longtime partner whirled around the pathways of the expansive resort before entering the health and wellness centre. After checking out the facilities, they zipped back out again.

The wet weather is unusual for this time of year in the desert holiday mecca. Heavy rain fell in the early hours of Friday, local time, with showers continuing into the morning. Any hint of Cabo's famous blue sky has been hidden in thick, grey cloud cover and provided a cooler turn to what has been a week of sunny days and dry heat in the coastal Mexican hotspot.

But it seems Karl may get his perfect day.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough in the lead up to their wedding. Picture: Tristan Houghton

As the passionate performance of the Oasis cover floated down from the hillside chapel and through the paved pathways of the resort, the clouds began to part and the sun cracked through the sky.

KARL'S SECRET TEXTS TO WEDDING GUESTS

There have been a few surprises in the lead up to Australian media's wedding of the year. But one detail has emerged that no one expected.

Wedding guests staying at the Hilton Los Cabos were overheard talking about the weekend's wedding schedule, which is set to include a Studio 54 costume party.

"I'm all set for the Studio 54 party!" one guest said to another over drinks. "Got my all-white suit."

Wedding guests post Instagram stories on Thursday (local time). Picture: Instagram

Other guests attending the wedding confirmed they have come armed with Saturday Night Fever choreography, but said they didn't even know when they'd need to bust the moves.

"We don't know anything! We just get these secret texts (saying) 'be here at this time'," one wedding guest said.

The happy couple and their guests are expected to party like it's 1978 on Sunday night. One staff member at the Palmilla suggested the costume party would take place at Club 96 - a resort club that only villa dwellers can access.

The resort has clamped down on security measures in the lead up to the big day - with several media outlets being rejected from the grounds, or evicted if they had already successfully made reservations.

While Karl and Jasmine and a number of their famous friends are staying at the establishment - an uber-exclusive resort favourited by Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston, where rooms begin at more than $1,000 a night and soar to $30,000 for private villas - it seems not everyone attending the festivities can justify the eye-watering price tag.

Several groups of wedding guests are staying a few kilometres down the highway at the less star-studded Hilton Los Cabos, Westin Los Cabos and Marquis.

Left to right — Karl’s sister Elisa, unknown person, Karl, Peter Stefanovic, Sylvia Jeffreys, Jenna Dinicola and Tom Stefanovic. Picture: Supplied.

Karl and Jasmine flew into Cabo on Tuesday and a steady stream of guests has been filing into the resort town all week.

Stefanovic's fellow Today presenter Richard Wilkins touched down on Wednesday morning with girlfriend Virginia Burmeister and son Christian Wilkins.

Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys arrived at the resort on Thursday, chaperoning Karl's youngest son River, 11, from Sydney. The host's two oldest children - Jackson, 19, and Ava, 11 - arrived earlier in the week with their father and Jasmine.

Thursday night saw a soft-start to the celebrations, with a welcome drinks held at the Palmilla for friends and family. Pictures from inside the event show the couple posing with Pete and Sylvia, as well as the host's youngest brother Tom and sister Elisa.

Getting in the Cabo wabo spirit, Karl dressed in a cream linen suit with a white shirt while Jasmine wore a sleek white dress which showed off her trim silhouette.

Of course, chic linen is expected to be replaced with flared pants when disco descends on Cabo and the wedding spectacular reaches its spangly climax at the much talked-about costume party.