Storms, more than 90mm of rain forecast

Wet weather hits Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head with heavy rain between 200mm to 300mm forecast, plummeting temperatures and possible flash flooding across the Northern Rivers. Marc Stapelberg

PARTS of the region saw a good drenching with severe storms which brought heavy rain on Monday night.

Up until 9am yesterday, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 25mm of rain in Lismore.

There's a high chance of showers this morning and a chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon, with the potential another 35mm of rain. Temperatures could also reach 29C.

Showers are forecast tomorrow until at least Monday with a potential 15mm each day until Sunday, where it is predicted to ease slightly.

On the coast, Byron Bay and Ballina are also expected to cop a storm this evening with up to 30mm of rain and warm temperatures. There could be a further 15mm tomorrow and Friday, and 20mm on Saturday.

Yesterday BoM's weather situation read: "A weak low pressure system off the Illawarra coast will gradually move southeast away from New South Wales today.

"At the same time, cold front south of Tasmania is moving northwards and will bring a fresh to strong southerly change along the south coast later today, then along the north coast tomorrow. Winds are forecast to tend east to southeasterly on Thursday and Friday as the high pressure system moves from the Bight to the Tasman Sea in the wake of the front."