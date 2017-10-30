36 degrees and more storms to come

There have been some morning storms across the Northern Rivers.

DID you get a storm at your place this morning?

Residents in some parts of the Northern Rivers woke up to the sound of thunder and rain this morning, as small storms hit about 8am.

Lismore is expected to reach a top of 33 degrees today, and the Bureau of Meteorology says there is the chance of more storms later this afternoon.

In Ballina, the temperature will hit 30 degrees, while Casino is in for a scorcher with 36 degrees.

The NSW Rural Fire Service is warning people on the Northern Rivers that there is a "very high" fire danger today.

All fire permits have been suspended for 24 hours.