Storms forecast as temps climb to 39 degrees

Siblings Adam and Lia Oakley of Byron Bay cool off at Lismore Memorial Baths on Sunday.

CHAOTIC weather is set to continue this week, with thunderstorms and supercells expected.

The predictions come following soaring temperatures and damaging storms across the Northern Rivers over the weekend.

Temperatures hit 39C at Casino, 38C at Grafton, 37C at Lismore and Inverell on Saturday.

At the coast it was slightly cooler with Ballina 31C and Cape Byron registering a top of 25C.

Hottest in the state were Walgett and Mungindi, between Bourke and Moree, hitting 41C.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Sarah Chadwick said thunderstorms began near Dorrigo on Saturday about midday.

Dangerous supercells developed within those thunderstorms.

"Within the hour we had a number of thunderstorms all along the eastern part of the ranges,” Ms Chadwick said.

"At about 3.30pm a supercell struck Kyogle. We did have large hail the size of golf balls or higher observed.”

Bundock St resident Travis Warren heard "one loud bang” when lightning struck two large pine trees that exploded into flames at the rear of a house in Gardner St.

"The wind was blowing towards the house and the downpipes were starting to melt and windows were starting to smash. It was a pretty intense fire,” he said.

"Then the wind turned away from the house and the firies turned up.

"The house was saved.”

Rainfall through to Sunday morning was low because storms were fast-moving.

Highest amount was 31mm around Rappville, 28mm around Wooli, near Grafton, with the rest of the Northern Rivers expecting 10mm.

On Sunday afternoon the Northern Rivers average was in the low 30s.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday and Tuesday.

"We don't expect them to be as crazy as on Saturday, but it's not totally out of the question,” Ms Chadwick said.