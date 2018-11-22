Menu
Storm in Evans Head on Wednesday November 21 2018. Pics Chris Hosie on North Coast Storm Chasers Social
Weather

Storms could bring strong winds and heavy rain

JASMINE BURKE
by
22nd Nov 2018 12:35 PM

A DEVELOPING line of rain and thunder moving east could bring heavy rainfall and strong winds.

North Coast Storm Chasers Antonio Parancin said storms could bring flash flooding but are not likely to be severe.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a chance of a storm.

Temperatures in Lismore could reach 32C today.

Winds in Byron Bay are tracking N/NW 15 to 25 km/h turning W 25 to 35 km/h in the afternoon.

Residents have reported thunder and heavy rain in Kyogle, Wollongbar, Casino, Wardell and Lismore.

Storm in Evans Head on Wednesday November 21 2018. Pics Chris Hosie on North Coast Storm Chasers Social
