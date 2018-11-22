Storms could bring strong winds and heavy rain

Storm in Evans Head on Wednesday November 21 2018. Pics Chris Hosie on North Coast Storm Chasers Social

A DEVELOPING line of rain and thunder moving east could bring heavy rainfall and strong winds.

North Coast Storm Chasers Antonio Parancin said storms could bring flash flooding but are not likely to be severe.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a chance of a storm.

Temperatures in Lismore could reach 32C today.

Winds in Byron Bay are tracking N/NW 15 to 25 km/h turning W 25 to 35 km/h in the afternoon.

Residents have reported thunder and heavy rain in Kyogle, Wollongbar, Casino, Wardell and Lismore.