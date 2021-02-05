Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Northern Rivers can expect storms and hot weather for several days.
The Northern Rivers can expect storms and hot weather for several days. Breno Machado
Weather

Storms, 30+ degrees: Unsettled weather for 'number of days'

Rebecca Lollback
by
5th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Hot and stormy conditions are forecast for the Northern Rivers for a "number of days", according to weather experts.

The Bureau of Meteorology says a new low pressure system is approaching New South Wales from the west.

>>> How to activate your Daily Telegraph subscription

"A trough sits over western parts of the state and will move east ahead of the approach low and cold front," BoM explains on its website.

"This next low and front is expected to bring unsettled weather to the region for a number of days."

Parts of the Northern Rivers will hit 30 degrees today, and then we're in for an even warmer weekend.

It will hit 31 in Lismore tomorrow, and 32 degrees on Sunday.

It'll be a slightly cooler on the coast, with tops of 29 and 31 at Ballina, and 27 and 28 at Byron Bay.

But BoM says we should also expect stormy conditions up until Monday or Tuesday.

Thunderstorms are most likely to hit on Saturday night, and again on Sunday afternoon or evening, and on Monday afternoon.

North-easterly winds will reach 20km/h on Saturday, before turning south-easterly on Sunday and increasing to 30km/h on Monday morning. 

bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather severe storms
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        14-room Ballina mansion to go under the hammer

        Premium Content 14-room Ballina mansion to go under the hammer

        Property The 135-year-old property will go to auction this weekend, and there has been plenty of interest from potential buyers.

        Pregnant woman’s desperate battle to find a home

        Premium Content Pregnant woman’s desperate battle to find a home

        News The Northern Rivers’ housing crisis is hitting hard

        Monitored for months: Cocaine ring case founded on warrants

        Premium Content Monitored for months: Cocaine ring case founded on warrants

        Crime A bartender and Instagram “influencer” was among a group monitored for months...

        Push for public servants to come here despite housing crisis

        Premium Content Push for public servants to come here despite housing crisis

        News NSW Deputy Premier plans to help cut red tape to make sure regional jobs thrive.