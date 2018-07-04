Storming finish to Sunshine Conference

IMPRESSIVE PERFORMANCE: The Lismore Storm team that won the Sunshine Conference basketball grand final over Byron Bay on Saturday night.

LISMORE Storm men's basketball team thumped defending premiers Byron Bay in an 83-65 win in the Sunshine Conference grand final on Saturday night.

The Storm were dominant at the Lismore Basketball Stadium after some mixed form in the competition rounds.

The grand final team comprised Jasper Hedges-Makings, Paolo Galea, Alby Pickford, Tim Rice, Angus Eveston, Nathan Darby, Jacob Leu and Dylan Moss.

The final was physical with a high foul count in the first quarter as both teams looked to assert their dominance through strong play close to the hoop.

Lismore coach Nathan Darby was particularly happy with his team's efforts.

"For this side to come out and win it all after the regular season we've had is almost unthinkable,” he said.

"To knock off the top side in Grafton in the semi-finals and then come out here with two of our major players out and win by 20 is an amazing achievement.

"It's a real testament to what this side can do and what we've been trying to build here at Lismore”.

Alby Pickford took out the gong for Most Valuable Player of the final.

Byron managed to skip out to an early lead but Lismore held it together and reeled the Beez back in, being down by only one point at the end of the first quarter.

The Storm showed great tenacity in the second quarter, ripping down both offensive and defensive rebounds and really stepping up their defensive commitment and at half time had a 10-point lead.

Quick ball movement and pressuring every Byron shot worked as the Storm pushed their lead out to 13 in the third quarter.

It was much the same in the fourth, as Lismore pushed their lead to 18 points and won the title.

"Alby was near unstoppable scoring 25 points but it was his efforts on the glass that were particularly impressive, coming away with 25-plus rebounds,” Darby said.

"He managed to earn a spot on the Sunshine Conference All Star Five as one of the top five players during the season.”

Darby said Angus Eveston and Dylan Moss also played huge games for Lismore.

"Big Gus had his mid-range shot firing on all cylinders and finished up with 15 points,” he said.

"Dylan Moss saved it until the very last game to show the form he had shown glimpses of throughout the season.”

Ballina Breakers won their second straight Sunshine Conference women's grand final with a 10-point victory over Grafton.