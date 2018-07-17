Storm wipes out the competition

LISMORE basketball has finished its season with a bang in the Northern Junior League with three sides winning their respective divisions.

The under-12 boy's took out the Division 2 title while the under-18 men and women took out the Division 1 titles.

For the under-12 boys they won their final against the Bellingen Braves.

The game was tight the whole way until the Storm pushed away in the final quarter taking the game and the title with a final score of 50-38.

Locky Mallett was amazing on defense for the Storm while Cruz Moses top scored with 15 points but it was the all around game of Jade Chandler who took home the Most Valuable Player award.

The under-18 Lismore Storm Girls team proved to be the best team in the Northern League comprising basketball teams from Gosford to Byron Bay and have earned themselves a place in the State Cup finals to be held in Sydney in August.

The team, coached by Tammie Creary and Paolo Galea, ended up playing 18 games for a 15-3 win record over the season and those losses were by the barest of margins.

In the finals at Tamworth the girls played a very strong Bellingen team in the semi-final but proved what a great all-round team they were by shutting down the opposition attacks and having every player score points to record a 15 point win.

In the final against a very fast Coffs Harbour team the Lismore girls displayed some nerves and allowed Coffs to stay in touch but the skill and great team work that they had exhibited all season proved too much for Coffs and the girls ended up winning 48-36.

The under-18 men continued their dominant season winning 64-47 against Port Macquarie in the final.

For the Storm Alby Pickford was a constant force inside with rebounds and putbacks, Jordan Pethers had more steals and intercepts than could be counted and was the engine of the sides attack, Caelin Bain played picture perfect defence not allowing anyone to score or get past him and Jacob Jackson did a great job of scoring inside the key.

For all teams it was an amazing effort to beat perennial power houses of NJL like Coffs Harbour, Tamworth and Port Macquarie.

It shows the strength of Lismore Basketball and how much talent there is in the region.

For the under-18 men and women it's now time for them to prepare for the state cup finals where all the best sides in the state compete for bragging rights.