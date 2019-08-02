Storm will go hard at the Braves

Sunshine Conference basketball pre-season action between Lismore and Grafton. The Lismore Storm take on Bellinger Valley tomorrow night.

LISMORE Storm take on the Bellinger Valley Braves in men's and women's divisions of Sunshine Conference basketball tomorrow.

The Storm women are high on confidence after strong performances in both pre-season carnivals, taking out the most recent one.

Bellinger are the newcomers on the scene and will rely on a mix of youth and experience.

Lismore have been working well and getting good numbers to training.

Along with a number of new players, the Storm also have a new coach in Michael Muldoon.

The family connection of Kiara and Zoe Richardson should provide most of the points.

Lismore have also recruited well, bringing in Jessica Eke, who will add depth, leadership and defensive skill to the squad.

In the men's division, Bellingen will play their first game in their debut year in the Sunshine Conference after proving difficult to beat in the preseason.

Lismore were left stunned after an overtime, buzzer-beating loss to Byron Bay in the first round and will be looking for their first win.

Despite the loss coach Nathan Darby was impressed by the performance.

"We blooded some young guys in Maddox Parsons and Jordy Pethers and they both performed,” he said.

"We have another young guy in Cameron Bosel playing this weekend and he could provide attacking spark.

"I'm expecting big things from Scotty Amor too.”

Lismore will be looking to play a physical brand of basketball against a young, athletic Bellingen side in the hope of slowing the game down.

Women tip off at 4pm and men at 6pm at Lismore Basketball Stadium.

Turn up wearing Lismore Storm blue and you'll score free entry.