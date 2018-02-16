STORM WARNING: Large hail, heavy rain and damaging winds

FROM one weather extreme to the next, locals may find some relief from the heat this evening with the possibility of a severe storm sweeping parts of the region.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging winds has been issued for the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned the heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.

BoM's rain radar is showing moderate to heavy rain at locations west of Casino including Bonalbo and Tabulum, and areas in the Northern Rivers including Lismore is expected to be in the firing line.

The weather situation for the Byron coast over the next few days as issued by BoM: "A ridge of high pressure extends across the Bight through New South Wales whilst a series of cold fronts are moving across the Southern Ocean past Tasmania. The first of these will push a southerly change along the coast today, reaching the mid-north coast in the afternoon before weakening. Winds will tend back to the northeast ahead of another southerly change in the south on Sunday."

While temperatures are sitting around 34C in Lismore at the moment, the high humidity is making it feel closer to 39C.

According to BoM total relief from the current heatwave isn't expected to arrive until early next week, but is expected to drop from severe to low-intensity today or tomorrow.

Temperatures next week will drop to high 20s.

For today's storm the State Emergency Service advises that people should: