STORM WARNING: Large hail, heavy rain and damaging winds

FROM one weather extreme to the next, locals may find some relief from the heat this evening with the possibility of a severe storm sweeping parts of the region.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging winds has been issued for the Northern Rivers.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned the heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.
BoM's rain radar is showing moderate to heavy rain at locations west of Casino including Bonalbo and Tabulum, and areas in the Northern Rivers including Lismore is expected to be in the firing line.
The weather situation for the Byron coast over the next few days as issued by BoM: "A ridge of high pressure extends across the Bight through New South Wales whilst a series of cold fronts are moving across the Southern Ocean past Tasmania. The first of these will push a southerly change along the coast today, reaching the mid-north coast in the afternoon before weakening. Winds will tend back to the northeast ahead of another southerly change in the south on Sunday."
While temperatures are sitting around 34C in Lismore at the moment, the high humidity is making it feel closer to 39C.
According to BoM total relief from the current heatwave isn't expected to arrive until early next week, but is expected to drop from severe to low-intensity today or tomorrow.
Temperatures next week will drop to high 20s.
For today's storm the State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.