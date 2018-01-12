Storm warning issued for parts of the Northern Rivers

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the western parts of the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology warn the storms are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours.

Areas that could be impacted include the Northern Tablelands and parts of the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast districts. Locations which may be affected include Armidale, Tenterfield, Glen Innes, Tabulam, Dorrigo and Uralla.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: