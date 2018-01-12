Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Storm warning issued for parts of the Northern Rivers

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers. Contributed Bureau of Meteorolog

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the western parts of the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology warn the storms are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours.

Areas that could be impacted include the Northern Tablelands and parts of the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast districts. Locations which may be affected include Armidale, Tenterfield, Glen Innes, Tabulam, Dorrigo and Uralla.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather severe weather storm warning

Lismore Northern Star
FLESH-EATING BUG: Not much left of his foot other than bone

FLESH-EATING BUG: Not much left of his foot other than bone

"WE DIDN'T know if he was going to lose his leg or his life ... it was very, very scary"

Homeless man killed his dog to 'protect young children'

A man has been sentenced after he tied his dog to a tree and beat it to death.

The 53-year-old can't own a pet for five years

10 awesome things to do this week

FUN: Graham and Jeanette Sills of Halfway Creek enjoy a picnic from the back of their 1961 Holden Station Wagon at the 2013 North Coast Street Machine's Show and Shine at Kingsford Smith Field in Ballina.

A Show 'n' Shine and Kitty Flanagan are on the list

premium_icon Check out revamped racing section: From the Editor's Desk

Jockey Luke Currie rides Sunlight to win race 2, the QTIS Two-Years-Old Handicap, during the Ladies Day Raceday at Aquis Park on the Gold Coast, Saturday, January 6, 2018. (AAP Image/Albert Perez) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Improved content for readers now includes best racing information

Local Partners