Storm Warning: Batten the hatches

STORM WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting storms for Northern NSW including the Northern Rivers.

STORM WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting storms for Northern NSW including the Northern Rivers.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a weather warning for the Northern Rivers.

The BOM issued at 1:59 pm Saturday, 30 November 2019, the BoM warned of a trough and associated cold front will move through southern and western New South Wales today, before stalling over the state's northeast on Sunday.

A second, more vigorous cold front is expected to affect most districts on Monday, bringing a burst of unseasonably cool weather to the southern inland.

Following this, a weak ridge looks set to develop over the region during the middle part of next week.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Armidale, Tenterfield, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Moree, Narrabri and Dorrigo.

SES ADVICE:

Simple things you can do during a storm, there are simple things you can do to help protect your family:

Never enter or travel through floodwater

Stay indoors, clear of windows

Stay clear of creeks, drains, causeways, gutters, streams, fallen trees, power lines and damaged buildings

If driving, put your hazard lights on and pull over to the side of the road keeping clear of drains, causeways, streams, creeks, trees and power lines

If outdoors, seek secure shelter away from drains, causeways, streams, creeks, trees and power lines

Listen to your local radio station and other media for information, updates and advice

For emergency assistance in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500.