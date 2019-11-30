Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STORM WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting storms for Northern NSW including the Northern Rivers.
STORM WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting storms for Northern NSW including the Northern Rivers.
News

Storm Warning: Batten the hatches

Alison Paterson
by
30th Nov 2019 2:19 PM

 

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a weather warning for the Northern Rivers.

The BOM issued at 1:59 pm Saturday, 30 November 2019, the BoM warned of a trough and associated cold front will move through southern and western New South Wales today, before stalling over the state's northeast on Sunday.

A second, more vigorous cold front is expected to affect most districts on Monday, bringing a burst of unseasonably cool weather to the southern inland.

Following this, a weak ridge looks set to develop over the region during the middle part of next week.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Armidale, Tenterfield, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Moree, Narrabri and Dorrigo.

SES ADVICE:

  • Simple things you can do during a storm, there are simple things you can do to help protect your family:
  • Never enter or travel through floodwater
  • Stay indoors, clear of windows
  • Stay clear of creeks, drains, causeways, gutters, streams, fallen trees, power lines and damaged buildings
  • If driving, put your hazard lights on and pull over to the side of the road keeping clear of drains, causeways, streams, creeks, trees and power lines
  • If outdoors, seek secure shelter away from drains, causeways, streams, creeks, trees and power lines
  • Listen to your local radio station and other media for information, updates and advice

For emergency assistance in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500.


storm; bom; ses; weather; lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Car park drug arrest

    Car park drug arrest
    • 30th Nov 2019 2:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laser show to light up Christmas carols

        premium_icon Laser show to light up Christmas carols

        News This year, in light of the extremely dry weather conditions and in recognition of the bushfire emergency affecting large parts of the Northern Rivers, organisers...

        Softballers set sights on striking out cancer

        premium_icon Softballers set sights on striking out cancer

        News Association’s first annual charitable event a ‘fun way to raise much-needed...

        Bushfires cause horrific injuries to our beloved koalas

        premium_icon Bushfires cause horrific injuries to our beloved koalas

        News Fires are taking a huge toll on local koalas, but you can help

        Man remains in custody on host of break-in allegations

        premium_icon Man remains in custody on host of break-in allegations

        News A brief of evidence is yet to be served in relation to the man’s alleged North...