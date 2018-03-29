Storm warning ahead of Sunshine Conference game

GAME TIME: Lismore Storm plays its first game of the season in the Sunshine Conference against Ballina tonight.

Alison Paterson

A CONFIDENT Lismore Storm will take on Ballina in their first game of the Sunshine Conference basketball season at Ballina tonight

The Storm are looking to build on their momentum after winning the preseason carnival.

"Winning the preseason carnival was great for us,” Lismore coach Nathan Darby said.

"It showed the squad that we are moving in the right direction and that what we've been doing in training is working but other than that we can't read too much into it.

"A preseason carnival is exactly that, preseason. It doesn't mean anything come the end of the season.”

Ballina have a new-look side adding some experience in the form of Marty Smith and Jesse Coates.

The Storm have had to reshuffle their lineup before tonights clash with a number of players having moved away due to work commitments.

They have lost last seasons Most Valuable Player Andy James and James Harrington among others.

"Losing a number of our players particularly key players has been tough to deal with but we're a deep squad,” Darby said.

"The players coming into the side are worthy of their spot and will contribute.

"If anything I'm excited to see what the guys coming into the squad can produce”.

"I'm expecting big things from Benny Wilton, he's only 20 but has a great head on his shoulders and will need to take on some more scoring responsibility.

"Sam Mitchell will also need to produce, especially at the defensive end.

"He's a guy who always guards the opposition's best player. He takes pride in his ability to shut down an attack. Sam may be quiet on the court but he leads by example”.

The game tips off at 6pm at Southern Cross basketball stadium, Ballina, with the women playing first with the men afterwards.

Grafton Vikings kicked its campaign off with a 93-67 win over Byron Bay on Saturday night.