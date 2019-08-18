Storm troopers and Vikings invade town

The Vikings at the Casino Pop Culture Festival.

Susanna Freymark

DARTH Vader cut a fierce figure alongside Star Troopers at Casino's first Pop Culture Festival.

Three-year-old Kalaney Wright from Mummulgum clutching a plastic light sabre couldn't stop staring at the larger than life Star Wars characters. Eventually he garnered enough courage to go up to Darth Vader and give him a high-five.

People took photos with the lifelike characters from Southern Cross Garrison.

In another corner of Casino Indoor Sports Stadium, Vikings re-enacted a battle.

At a nearby table, a group played the game Dungeons and Dragons.

Wonder Woman in many shapes and sizes, Elsa from Frozen and other characters wandered the stalls that sold Dr Who paraphernalia, secondhand Spiderman figurines, steampunk art and much more.