Storm star refusing to rule out Broncos switch

Could Brodie Croft be heading north to play for the Broncos?

BRODIE Croft has all but conceded his time is over at Melbourne, saying he had a "good conversation" with Anthony Seibold about a NRL move to Brisbane.

Speaking for the first time since photos of Croft meeting with Seibold during the finals series emerged, Croft revealed his future remains up in the air.

"Hopefully that gets sorted out in the near future, sooner rather than later," Croft said after being named vice-captain for the Junior Kangaroos on Tuesday.

"Certainly for the meantime I'm here enjoying my time in camp and focusing on preparing well for this Friday night. We'll focus on that afterwards."

Croft's future at the Storm has been clouded since being overlooked for their finals run despite playing in 22 games during the regular season.

That included their final-round win over North Queensland, with coach Craig Bellamy instead opting for Jahrome Hughes as his No.7 for the finals.

Three weeks later Croft was snapped talking with Seibold in a Sydney cafe in the week leading up to their preliminary final defeat to the Sydney Roosters.

Croft has denied suggestions he’s had a falling out with Cameron Smith.

"We discussed the potential there at the Broncos. It was a good conversation. But in saying that, nothing's been set down in writing yet," Croft said.

"I've loved my four years of being in Melbourne. It would be tough to leave if I am to go."

Croft also hit back at suggestions of a falling out with captain Cameron Smith.

"I've got the utmost respect (for Smith). He'll go down as the greatest rugby league player to ever play our game," Croft said.

"I've been fortunate enough to play alongside him, especially this year.

"Playing in his 400th, that's something I'll put in my books and look back on as a huge honour and proud to say to my grandkids, 'I played in Cam Smith's 400th'.

"I don't know where any of that's come from. I've got nothing but love for Cam."

He also denied any bad blood with Bellamy, who at the time was unhappy at the public nature of the meeting between Croft and Seibold.

Croft said there is no bad bllod with Craig Bellamy.

"I've had a few chats with Bellsa. He's been real good with me. People can think it's all broken down. That's certainly not what it is," Croft said.

"I've learnt so much from him in my four years that I've been here so far, obviously there's a couple of things that he wants me to work on.

"But apart from that, it's not like I didn't play good football this year."