STORM: Incredible footage as front passes through valley

THE predicted thunderstorms on Monday afternoon produced small bursts of violent rain and hail, but mostly provided eye-candy for much of the Clarence as is passed over.

Local photographer and drone pilot Jessica Robertson said she was following the storms' progress on the Bureau of Meteorology site, when she looked outside from her James Creek house and saw the full extent of the storm-front.

"I thought it was further away than what it was, and I walked outside, and it was just there," she said." So I got my drone up while I had the chance."

Ms Robertson captured this fantastic panoramic view of the front, but said battery-life, and the approaching weather stopped her getting even more spectacular shots.

Jessica Robertson shot this incredible shot of Monday's storm from her drone at James Creek.

"There was lots of wind, but not much rain."

Further north, Lou Gumb felt the full fury of the storm, trapped in her car on the Pacific Highway at Tabbimobile.

She stopped by the side of the road and captured this amazing video as hail, wind and rain lashed her and the other cars on the highway.

Storm sweeps over Pacific Highway: Lou Gumb stopped on the side of the Pacific Highway at Tabbimobile as this heavy storm including hail crashed overhead.

"It felt like it lasted forever, but in reality it would have been 20 minutes or more," she said.

"So everyone was driving at 20km/h down the highway until there was a lane on the side.

"It didn't feel very safe with trucks still passing by, though the one in the video pulled up until the storm eased."

Ms Gumb said that everyone had their hazard lights on whether they were driving or stationary.

In Maclean, as the storm built over the town, traffic was heavy as people made a dash from work to their homes to beat the weather.

At a packed Maclean pool, swimmers left the water before the storm cam over with lightning flashing in different directions on the horizon.

Swimmers leave the Maclean Pool as lightning flashes from a large storm.



The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted rain and thunderstorms this week, with up to 200mm of rain expected.

Last night, the Grafton Ag Research Station recorded 6.2mm of rain, while the gauge at Grafton airport recorded 12.4

Yamba's rain gauge recorded a more substantial fall of 15.4mm.