Sunshine Coast Falcons against the Townsville Blackhawks rugby league match at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.Falcons hooker Harry Grant dangerous in attack.
Rugby League

Storm player discharged from hospital

by Gilbert Gardiner
30th Sep 2019 1:45 PM
Melbourne Storm young gun Harry Grant will on Monday be discharged from hospital after a "nasty fall" in Richmond.

Grant, 21, was walking home drunk when he tripped and face-planted on the footpath around the corner from his house.

The emerging hooker was taken to hospital by ambulance before 7am with "facial cuts".

Storm football director Frank Ponissi confirmed there is no police investigation into the matter.

"Harry's a great kid, obviously had a bit much to drink and had a nasty fall," Ponissi told the Herald Sun.

"As as a club we understand the importance of responsible consumption of alcohol, other than (being drunk) nothing untoward whatsoever occurred, except he's had a bad fall."

Grant required stitches on the deep cuts.

He told club officials he had no recollection of the incident.

Storm had initially feared the Rockhampton junior may have been assaulted.

It is believed Grant fell asleep on the footpath after the fall.

The popular and highly-regarded 177cm hooker was out drinking with Storm teammates last night.

    UNDERWATER: Maps reveal future inundation of Ballina, Byron

    News OUR coastal towns have been labelled as "extremely vulnerable”, and now new data has shown which areas will be underwater by the year 2100.

    MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: 11th Lismore Masters Games in pics

    News Take a look at some of the memorable moments from the games

    Why Lismore was the dream honeymoon spot for this couple

    Offbeat No romantic getaway for these softball-mad newlyweds

    Desperate situation: Dam at 28 per cent and dropping

    Environment Drilling continues in the hope of finding a sustainable water supply